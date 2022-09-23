OLIO Financial Planning Has $16.98 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

OLIO Financial Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,573 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 9.5% of OLIO Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,704,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,704,000 after purchasing an additional 772,952 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,108.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 575,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 549,287 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,430.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 556,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,549,000 after purchasing an additional 519,815 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 558,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,601,000 after purchasing an additional 461,147 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,757. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $90.35.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.