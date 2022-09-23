Oppenheimer & Close LLC Invests $1.07 Million in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 175,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000. DHT makes up 1.2% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned approximately 0.10% of DHT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in DHT during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT Stock Performance

DHT stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.53. 44,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,833. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.21 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on DHT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

