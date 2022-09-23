Orchid Trading 2.8% Lower This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $69.32 million and $2.88 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000525 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,110.07 or 0.99984094 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00059419 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00070069 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002295 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00078425 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol.

Orchid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

