Orogen Royalties (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Trading Down 5.9%

Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF – Get Rating) shares fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 393,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the average session volume of 124,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Orogen Royalties Stock Down 5.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33.

Orogen Royalties Company Profile

Orogen Royalties Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through two segments, Mineral Royalties and Mineral Exploration Project Generation. It has a portfolio of gold, copper, silver, and precious and base metal royalty projects. The company was formerly known as Evrim Resources Corp.

