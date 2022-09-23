OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $74.98

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $74.98 and last traded at $75.14, with a volume of 95 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on OSI Systems to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

OSI Systems Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.19 and a 200-day moving average of $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $143,042.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,864.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $89,199.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $143,042.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,864.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,934. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 5,980.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 77,384 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 35,964 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth $2,720,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $2,636,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Featured Stories

