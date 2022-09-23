Oxen (OXEN) Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $12.19 million and approximately $305,362.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,901.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00152690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021687 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00286915 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.22 or 0.00747135 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.26 or 0.00620380 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000963 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 60,012,817 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

