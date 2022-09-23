Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.25-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.30 EPS.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

OXM opened at $91.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.51. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $119.50. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.13. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

OXM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 28.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth about $243,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.