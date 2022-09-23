Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Stake Lessened by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 450.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 539,689 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,973,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,115,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PTBD traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.85. 2,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,160. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $27.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.40.

