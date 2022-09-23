PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Sells $32,075.10 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $32,075.10. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 429,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,107,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dave Justice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $31,925.28.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PD traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 938,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,743. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,267,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,047,000 after buying an additional 246,625 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 19,621 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,925,000. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

