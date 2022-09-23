PAID Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $37,812.00 (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. PAID Network has a total market cap of $12.70 million and approximately $37,812.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com.

PAID Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

