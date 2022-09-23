Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at Scotiabank

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on POU. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$47.50 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$40.10.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$26.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.86. The company has a market cap of C$3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$16.07 and a 1 year high of C$40.73.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$536.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.58%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

