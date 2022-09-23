Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Market Cap Tops $163.30 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $163.30 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.21 or 0.00043880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s genesis date was January 28th, 2020. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 19,890,000 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com.

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

