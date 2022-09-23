PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,240 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal Stock Performance

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.88. The stock had a trading volume of 183,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,510,406. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.61. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $279.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

