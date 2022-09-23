PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded by Susquehanna

Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $115.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.23.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $87.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.61. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $279.95.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 356,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,154,000 after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in PayPal by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,314,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

