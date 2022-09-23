PDS Planning Inc Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,639 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.6% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,791,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 564,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,909,000 after acquiring an additional 57,872 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

