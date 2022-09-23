PDS Planning Inc Buys 931 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.84. The company has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.