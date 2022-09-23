PDS Planning Inc Grows Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 906.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.1 %

About Toyota Motor

Shares of TM stock opened at $139.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.89 and a 200-day moving average of $161.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $194.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.53. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $137.57 and a 12 month high of $213.74.

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.