PDS Planning Inc Has $448,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.39. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.