PDS Planning Inc Makes New $47,000 Investment in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,109 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 430,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 59,617 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.23.

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 1.3 %

NOK stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.82%.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Further Reading

