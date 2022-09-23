PDS Planning Inc Purchases New Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,597,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,399,000 after acquiring an additional 68,713 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,558,000 after purchasing an additional 75,057 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 185,931 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 73,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 357,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 145,193 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HYT opened at $8.79 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

