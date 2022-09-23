PDS Planning Inc Sells 133 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PDS Planning Inc decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $220.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.34. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

