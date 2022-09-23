Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stake Decreased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Peloton Interactive worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 57,987 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 902,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,265,000 after purchasing an additional 105,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.40. 359,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,386,877. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $99.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.