Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Buys 3,554 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. Spirit AeroSystems comprises approximately 2.8% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned about 0.49% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $15,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 22,546 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $897,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,210,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. 152,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.70. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems Dividend Announcement

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.98). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPR. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

See Also

