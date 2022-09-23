Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 2,001 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. ABB comprises about 2.2% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $11,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of ABB by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABB. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.24.

Shares of NYSE ABB traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.76. 130,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,694. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). ABB had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

