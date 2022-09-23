Peony (PNY) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Peony has a market cap of $3.53 million and $3,068.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00030588 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 346,466,367 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

