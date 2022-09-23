Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $302,269,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,311,000 after buying an additional 244,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

Cummins Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CMI traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.07. 26,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.05. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

