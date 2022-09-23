Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,069,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $82.58. 455,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,021,994. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.75. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.25 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

