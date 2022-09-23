Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,102 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,708,857. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

