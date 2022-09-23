Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,693,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,011 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $230.44. The company had a trading volume of 94,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,723. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.85.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.