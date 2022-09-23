Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 693 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

Ecolab Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.32. 59,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.09 and a 200-day moving average of $165.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.