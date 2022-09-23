Peter Eilers Sells 5,000 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Stock

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,278.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

American Vanguard Price Performance

AVD stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,541. American Vanguard Co. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded American Vanguard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Vanguard

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 308.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 192,970 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Vanguard by 23.4% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in American Vanguard by 20.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in American Vanguard by 250.3% during the second quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 769,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 550,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

