Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $95.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.36. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

