Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Reduced by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 15,093 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.73.

PSX stock traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.08. 91,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.23. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

