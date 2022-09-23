Phoneum (PHT) Price Down 7.6% This Week

Phoneum (PHT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Phoneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $57,425.54 and approximately $85.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phoneum has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,207.76 or 0.99983334 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00059128 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00070200 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002284 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00077638 BTC.

Phoneum Coin Profile

Phoneum is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,679,616 coins. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum.

Phoneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

