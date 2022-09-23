PieDAO DOUGH v2 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $21,193.00 (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $614,663.11 and $21,193.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005227 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,150.57 or 1.00053722 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00058937 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00070477 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002292 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005227 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00077725 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

DOUGH is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

