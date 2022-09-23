Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Holdings Decreased by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

BOND traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.14. 2,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,321. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.97.

