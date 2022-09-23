Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.71. The stock had a trading volume of 291,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,115. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.92.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

