Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

RSP traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,015. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.