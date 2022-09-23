Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Sells 350 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RWL. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RWL traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,642. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.51. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $67.74 and a 12-month high of $82.68.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

