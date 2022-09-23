Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,570 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 399.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 156,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 125,417 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 37,287 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

FNCL traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $44.15. 3,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,845. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.91. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $59.39.

