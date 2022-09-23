Piper Sandler Raises Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target to $135.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $91.70 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 428,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,809,000 after purchasing an additional 59,941 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

