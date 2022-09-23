PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Trading Up 1.4%

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.85. Approximately 922 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 770,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on PMVP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.
PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $524.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PMV Pharmaceuticals
About PMV Pharmaceuticals
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVP)
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.