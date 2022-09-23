PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Trading Up 1.4%

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.85. Approximately 922 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 770,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PMVP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $524.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PMV Pharmaceuticals

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

