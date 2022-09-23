PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Trading Up 1.4%

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVPGet Rating)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.85. Approximately 922 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 770,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PMVP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $524.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PMV Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

See Also

