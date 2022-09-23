pNetwork Price Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (PNT)

pNetwork (PNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 23rd. During the last week, pNetwork has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. pNetwork has a market cap of $16.06 million and $2.42 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005366 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,621.29 or 0.99939900 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006941 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00060403 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005914 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00066888 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00078390 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

PNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 87,897,124 coins and its circulating supply is 65,258,217 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings. The official website for pNetwork is p.network.

Buying and Selling pNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. Telegram | Medium Litepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.