Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.21

Shares of Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.21 and traded as low as C$17.95. Polaris Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$18.40, with a volume of 38,773 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.14. The company has a market cap of C$328.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.09.

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

Polaris Renewable Energy ( TSE:PIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$19.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

