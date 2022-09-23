Polkamarkets Hits Market Cap of $5.86 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $5.86 million and $350,138.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005144 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,447.55 or 1.00036259 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007609 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00059519 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010626 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005906 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00066546 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001947 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,555,574 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

