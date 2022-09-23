POLKARARE (PRARE) Market Cap Tops $533,810.00

POLKARARE (PRARE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One POLKARARE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, POLKARARE has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. POLKARARE has a total market capitalization of $533,810.00 and approximately $228,546.00 worth of POLKARARE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

POLKARARE Coin Profile

POLKARARE was first traded on May 7th, 2021. POLKARARE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. POLKARARE’s official Twitter account is @PolkaRare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for POLKARARE is www.polkarare.com.

POLKARARE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaRARE is a web3 economy that allows any user or a brand to create, trade, and discover NFTs. By leveraging NFT's provable scarcity, transferability, and polkarare’s offerings, we aim to unlock the maximum potential of NFTs. PolkaRare is powered by PolkaDot, Polygon, Ethereum, & Binance Smart ChainTelegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POLKARARE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POLKARARE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POLKARARE using one of the exchanges listed above.

