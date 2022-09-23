PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.99

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.99 and last traded at $34.04, with a volume of 2038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.46.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $258.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.98 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.24%. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PRA Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,654,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,842,000 after buying an additional 53,991 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PRA Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,233,000 after buying an additional 30,304 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in PRA Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,801,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,453,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PRA Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,795,000 after buying an additional 38,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,240,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 101,590 shares during the last quarter.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

