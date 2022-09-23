Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$17.83 and last traded at C$17.86. Approximately 89,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 90,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.14.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.52.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

