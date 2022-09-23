Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Parth Mehrotra Sells 122,783 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 122,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $4,584,717.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,579.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Parth Mehrotra sold 138,547 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $5,242,618.48.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Parth Mehrotra sold 60,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $2,043,600.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Parth Mehrotra sold 27,265 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $948,276.70.

On Friday, July 8th, Parth Mehrotra sold 12,735 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $435,919.05.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Parth Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,197,200.00.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRVA traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $34.41. 1,115,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,928. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $335.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.04 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

PRVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 119.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

