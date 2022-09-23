ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Holdings Reduced by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the period. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury makes up about 2.8% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TBF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 6.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 113,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TBF traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $21.79. 121,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,412. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.